The Queen looks lovely in pink as she opens Welsh parliament with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla By Zach Harper

The Queen chose a lovely pink look as she stepped out to open the Welsh parliament on Oct. 14 and paid tribute to how the country has handled the coronavirus pandemic with a special speech.

Her Majesty was joined by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla as she arrived at the legislature, which is known as the Senedd Cymru. The Queen was clad in a pink double breasted A-line coat by Stewart Parvin, which she wore over a floral dress. She paired her outerwear with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

We've seen the Queen in this pink combination before! She wore it during a rare joint outing with Duchess Kate in 2019 when the two stepped out to King's College, London.

On Oct. 14, Her Majesty was also sporting another special tribute to Wales: she wore a brooch with a Welsh daffodil, which is the country's national flower. The bloom is associated with St. David's Day, which celebrates Wales's patron saint.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers will have noticed the Duchess of Cornwall also accessorized with a Welsh brooch of her own – it was of a leek, which is Wales's symbol.

Her Majesty was using a walking stick for the second time this week, having previously done so on Oct. 10 during an outing with Princess Anne at Westminster Abbey to mark the Royal British Legion's centenary. Until this week, she had not been pictured with a cane since 2004, when she used one following an operation on her knee. The 95-year-old is understood to be using the walking stick for her comfort.

In a speech to officially open the Senedd, Her Majesty honoured the Royal Family's connection to Wales, which goes back centuries. Both Charles and Camilla have lived there, and Kate and Prince William called the island of Anglesey home from 2010 to 2014.

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who have risen so magnificently to the challenges of the last 18 months – from key workers to volunteers, who have done so much to serve their communities," the Queen said in her speech. "They are shining examples of the spirit for which the Welsh people are so renowned, a spirit which I have personally encountered so many times."

A few weeks ago, the Queen made a similar speech in Scotland as she opened its parliament in Edinburgh. Mentioning her late husband Prince Philip for the first time since his death in April at age 99, she said Scotland had been a place of happy memories for her and the entire family throughout her life. She went on to praise the Scottish people for their steadfastness during the pandemic.

When she opened the Scottish parliament last month, the Queen wore Queen Mary's Diamond Thistle Brooch as a sweet tribute. Photo: © Andy Buchanan - Pool/Getty Images

That speech came at the end of her annual summer break at her Balmoral estate in the Highlands. Her Majesty has since returned to Windsor Castle, where she has spent most of her time since leaving Buckingham Palace with Philip in March 2020. The royal couple moved to Windsor as a precaution during the first U.K. lockdown and spent most of their time there together until Philip's passing on April 9 of this year.

We'll next see the Queen on Oct. 19, when she gives a speech to open the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle. She's also due to attend a reception at the COP26 climate change summit in Scotland on Nov. 1.