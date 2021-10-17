Watch live as Prince William's Earthshot Prize names its first-ever winners By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

The big day is here! Prince William is set to recognize the first-ever winners at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards in London, and you can watch it all live!

Five of 15 finalists will receive awards during the broadcast from Alexandra Palace, which Duchess Kate is also attending. The star-studded ceremony will feature performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and many more, along with presentations from the likes of Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo.

William launched the Earthshot Prize in December 2019. It is described as "the most prestigious environmental project in history" and wants evidence-based solutions to help fix the emergencies facing the natural world.

Following the first prize in London in 2021, Earthshot Prizes will be handed out to five Earthshots every year until 2030. The hope is the winners' work will provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest problems by the end of the decade.

You can watch all the action below, thanks to Discovery's Facebook page!