The best photos from the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards

The big day is here! <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</a></strong> is set to recognize the first-ever winners at the 2021 <strong><a href=/tags/0/earthshot-prize>Earthshot Prize</a></strong> Awards in London! <p>Five of 15 finalists will receive awards during the broadcast from Alexandra Palace, <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> is also attending. <p>The star-studded ceremony will feature performances from <strong><a href=/tags/0/coldplay>Coldplay</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/ed-sheeran>Ed Sheeran</a></strong>, <Strong><a href=/tags/0/shawn-mendes>Shawn Mendes</a></strong> and many more, along with presentations from the likes of <strong><a href=/tags/0/Emma-thompson>Emma Thompson</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/emma-watson>Emma Watson</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/david-oyelowo>David Oyelowo</a></strong>. <p>William <a href=https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02019123154250/prince-william-earthshot-prize-launch/><strong>launched the Earthshot Prize</a></strong> in December 2019. It is described as "the most prestigious environmental project in history" and wants evidence-based solutions to help fix the emergencies facing the natural world. <p>Following the first prize in London in 2021, Earthshot Prizes will be handed out to five Earthshots every year until 2030. The hope is the winners' work will provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest problems by the end of the decade. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from the event!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely stunning together as they walked the green carpet. <p>William wore a green velvet jacket on top of a black turtleneck and black pants, while Kate looked like an absolute goddess in a bespoke Grecian-style lilac dress from <Strong><a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen>Alexander McQueen</a></strong>. She previously wore it to the 2011 BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles that the Cambridges attended after their tour of Canada a few days earlier. She accessorized with a gold waistband, wore her hair loose and down and appears to be wearing her <strong>Kiki McDonagh</strong> morganite and diamond earrings. <p>William's jacket is also a re-wear: He previously donned it at the 50th anniversary gala for youth homelessness charity Centrepoint in 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Presenter <strong><A href=/tags/0/emma-watson>Emma Watson</a></strong> looked amazing in a unique look that included a backless lace white dress with black pants, which she paired with black rubber boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
Presenter <strong><a href=/tags/0/david-oyelowo>David Oyelowo</a></strong> and his wife <Strong>Jessica</strong> complimented each other beautifully with their sartorial choices. She looked gorgeous in a floral A-line skirt and black top, while he went for a pink suit with black loafers. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
Presenter <Strong><A href=/tags/0/emma-thompson>Emma Thompson</a></strong> looked very cool in a blue pantsuit and sneakers. <p>Photo: &copy; JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Presenter <Strong>Mo Salah</strong> looked smart in a three-piece suit with a bowtie. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
Host <strong>Clara Amfo</strong> looked lovely in a cream pantsuit accented with colourful designs, which she paired with a black camisole and black sandals. Her suit was made entirely from recycled textiles! <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
