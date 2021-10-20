Duchess Kate looks gorgeous in red pleated skirt at charity campaign launch By Zach Harper

Duchess Kate looked stunning in red as she stepped out to help The Forward Trust launch its Taking Action on Addiction campaign on Oct. 19.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a red pleated Christopher Kanemidi skirt and matching turtleneck for the event, which she paired with tan stilettos from Ralph Lauren. She carried her toffee Nano Montreal Bag from London-based designer DeMellier.

The Forward Trust's Taking Action on Addiction campaign aims to raise awareness about substance misuse and the root causes of addiction. Kate made a passionate keynote speech about why it is necessary to address addiction, pointing out that its root causes are complex and often arise due to challenges early in life.

"Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict," the mom of three said. "But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune. It is all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition, and seldom do we take time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes."

The duchess also made a speech during the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Oct. 17 in which she called for action on climate change to ensure our planet's future and that of our children and future generations.

"Nature is vital to us all," the mom of three said at the event, held at London's Alexandra Palace. "A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures of physical and mental health and helps feed our families.

"If we don't act now, we will permanently destabilize our planet and we will rob our children of the future they deserve. Our Earthshot Prize finalists show us, however, that we can, by 2030, see the natural world growing, not shrinking, for the first time in centuries."

At that event, Kate brought out a classic from her wardrobe: the Grecian-style lilac Alexander McQueen gown she wore while visiting Los Angeles with Prince William following their tour of Canada together in 2011. It was a mindful choice, since the Earthshot Prize Awards encouraged guests to "consider the environment" with their outfits that evening.

The Duke of Cambridge also re-wore something from his wardrobe: he donned the green velvet blazer he first wore to youth homelessness charity Centrepoint's 50th anniversary gala in 2019.

Kate also sent a message with the outfit she wore while meeting with children as part of the Generation Earthshot initiative last week. Stepping out to London's Kew Gardens with her husband, the duchess was clad in a green coat by Canadian designer Erdem, which she paired with a matching green shirt, black heels and dark trousers.