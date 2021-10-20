The Queen 'reluctantly' accepts medical advice to rest and cancels Northern Ireland trip By Zach Harper

The Queen has cancelled her upcoming trip to Northern Ireland on advice from medical staff to rest, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty had been due to travel across the Irish Sea to attend engagements in Hillsborough, County Down on Wednesday and a church service in Armagh the next day.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

It's not known why the monarch was told to rest, but the decision to cancel the trip is understood not to be related to COVID-19.

This has been a busy last few weeks for the Queen. Her Majesty opened the Scottish Parliament in early October following the ending of her official break at her Balmoral estate in the Highlands.

A few days later, she stepped out at Windsor Castle to welcome the Royal Regiment of the Canadian Artillery on the 150th anniversary of the first elements of the Canadian military being created.

On Oct. 7, she travelled back to London for her first engagement at Buckingham Palace since the start of the pandemic, where she and Prince Edward launched the baton relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Last week, we saw her and Princess Anne attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion. At that engagement, Her Majesty used a walking stick for the first time in 17 years, which is understood to be for her comfort.

Two days later, she travelled to Wales to open the Senedd, or Welsh Parliament, with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and over the weekend she attended the Champions Day at Ascot. On Oct. 19, she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the start of the Global Investment Summit.

Phew! That's quite a lot of engagements in just a few weeks. Her Majesty is 95, and she's also spent much of the last year-and-a-half at Windsor Castle because of coronavirus restrictions and not out at as many events as she's attended in the past. So it makes sense that she would have been eager to do as much as possible this fall. And while the Palace has not said why she's been told to rest, it also makes sense that she would be a bit tired from many events in a relatively short period of time.

We're sending Her Majesty our best wishes for some good, much needed rest and we hope to see her back out, making all of us smile, very soon.

Speaking of that, she's still scheduled to attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow. It launches Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 12