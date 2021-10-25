Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are heading to the Middle East on a trip that will focus heavily on the environment By Zach Harper

Passionate environmentalist Prince Charles will visit Jordan and Egypt next month with Duchess Camilla on a trip that will place much emphasis on the climate emergency, Clarence House has announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will be in Jordan from Nov. 16 to 18, heading to Egypt from Nov. 19 to . It is their first tour abroad since the initial coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. It comes immediately after the COP26 summit earlier that month in Glasgow and will focus on implementing solutions and commitments made during that meeting.

The duke and duchess last visited Jordan on a nine-day tour of that country, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman in 2013, and they were last in Egypt together in 2006.

"The prince will focus on environmental issues, inter-faith dialogue, heritage preservation and the creation of jobs and opportunities for young people," Clarence House said in a statement about the tour's plans for its Jordanian leg. "The duchess will continue her commitment to supporting women, as well as girls' education."

While in Jordan, the royal couple will meet with King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who will give them an official welcome. The trip is also being linked with the 100th anniversary of Jordan's independence from the United Kingdom, which fell earlier this year.

Climate issues and inter-faith dialogue are both important to the Prince of Wales, who has spoken numerous times about his admiration for Islam and the emphasis it places on taking care of the planet. While Charles and Camilla are in Jordan, they will also take part in meetings with local Christian and Muslim leaders, holding meetings about religious tolerance and respect in the country.

Jordan is one of the countries most likely to be hard-hit by climate change in the Middle East, and has made mitigating its effects and preparing for them a major priority for the immediate future. The kingdom already experiences the second worst water scarcity in the world, and is likely to face more in the future, along with more droughts and more intense heat.

Jordan's population has also grown rapidly in recent years due to the arrival of about 1.3 million Syrians who came to Jordan seeking refuge during that country's civil war. Jordan has also given refuge to many other people from nations in the region. Charles and Camilla's visit is also expected to include a recognition of the huge role Jordan has played in hosting so many refugees.

Camilla will also see work Rania has been doing to help women and girls.

"The Duchess will see the work undertaken by Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan to protect vulnerable children and mothers, as well as educate parents about child protecting and safeguarding," the statement from Clarence House reads. "Her Royal Highness will also visit educational programmes for teenagers and young women no longer in formal schooling, and will participate in a Women of the World event that promotes the empowerment of women from all walks of life."

Following their visit to Jordan, Charles and Camilla will head to Egypt. Next month, Glasgow is set to host the COP26 climate change summit, which Charles will attend. Egypt has been nominated to assume the COP27 presidency and host next year's summit.

Charles and Camilla will meet with both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and First Lady Entissar Amer, along withthe Grand Imam of Egypt's al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo. They previously visited the mosque in 2006 and met with the current Grand Imam's predecessor. We can also expect the couple to visit historic sites such as the pyramids at Giza and the ancient city of Alexandria.

Egypt is another country very vulnerable to climate change, and faces similar issues with regard to water. While the country does have the Nile River, experts say it is likely to be highly affected by the changing climate. The country has dealt with flooding along the Nile due to rising sea levels and torrential rains over the last few years. Scientists say sea levels could rise by two more feet by 2100, posing threats to crops, housing and infrastructure, possibly placing some neighbourhoods along the Nile underwater.

Charles and Camilla have always seen these issues as problems that must be solved to ensure our planet's future. We're happy to hear the duke and duchess are travelling to where there is urgent need and hearing about solutions and also trying to help.