Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare photo of son Wolfie taken on family trip to Greece By Zach Harper

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a sweet and very rare photo of his son Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf from the family's trip to Greece this week.

The dad of two, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth with the eldest Princess of York in September, shared the image taken at the Acropolis and Parthenon in Athens, which he and Wolfie were visiting during their jaunt to the Hellenic Republic for Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina's royal wedding.

The photo showed Edoardo looking very travel-ready in a white shirt, brown pants, Panama hat and espadrille shoes, while Wolfie, his son with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang, had his back to the camera. It's not known who captured the image. Edo included several other photos of the ancient citadel in his post, too.

Edoardo and Beatrice attended the nuptials on Oct. 22 and 23 with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Beatrice and Edoardo were seen waving to crowds before heading into the Athens Orthodox Cathedral for the ceremony and with the attendees afterward as the bride and groom left.

Beatrice looked stunning in a Gucci dress, while Eugenie opted for a black frock from Peter Pilotto, who made her wedding dress back in 2018.

It's great to see Edoardo being an awesome dad, and the Acropolis and Parthenon must have been amazing for Wolfie to see in person! He's about five years old now, so he's at an age where many kids start learning about Greek mythology, so it must have been such a treat for him.

After welcoming Sienna on Sept. 18, Beatrice shared that Wolfie already adored his baby sister.

 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

"We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," Beatrice wrote on Twitter on Oct. 1 as she posted the little girl's birth certificate, which also contained her footprints.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

We hope the family enjoyed their trip!