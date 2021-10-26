The Queen holds first engagements since her hospital stay last week By Zach Harper

The Queen has held two virtual audiences at Windsor Castle – the first time Her Majesty has been seen since her hospital stay last week.

The 95-year-old appeared via computer screen on Oct. 26 as she met with South Korea's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Gunn Kim, and held a separate meeting with Markus Leitner, Switzerland's U.K. ambassador, who was joined by his wife, Nicole Leitner.

These appearances are the first time the Queen has been seen since she hosted a reception for the Global Investment Summit on Oct. 19. She had been scheduled to travel to Northern Ireland for a two-day visit at Hillsborough Castle and Armagh on Oct. 20 and 21. But that trip was scuppered when her doctors told her she needed to rest. Buckingham Palace said she "reluctantly" accepted the advice.

♻️ The Global Investment Summit comes ahead of the Royal Family’s attendance at events in Glasgow for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November. It aims to showcase the best of British innovation and highlight the UK’s role in green investment and clean technologies. pic.twitter.com/ERAiBm0Vg8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 19, 2021

Later, it was revealed Her Majesty had spent the evening of Oct. 20 in hospital, her first time doing so since 2013, when she was admitted with a nasty bout of gastroenteritis.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Oct. 21.

The Queen's stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital was understood to have happened only for practical reasons, since it had been quite late in the day and she decided to remain there overnight. While she missed church at Windsor on Oct. 24, according to HELLO! UK, she was working at her desk upon her return to Windsor three days earlier, undertaking light duties.

Her Majesty is no longer scheduled to attend the COP26 climate summit in person in Glasgow next week, but will deliver a virtual address to the reception on Nov. 1, Buckingham Palace said on Oct. 26. We can still expect to see other royals such as Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kateat many of the summit's events next week.