Japan's Princess Mako gives up title and status after marrying non-royal

Japan's Princess Mako will give up her royal status and title after marrying non-royal Kei Komuro, the couple has announced.

On Oct. 26, the 30-year-old, who is Emperor Naruhito's niece, held a press conference with Kei to reveal the news. Their decision means Mako will take her husband's surname and be known as Mako Kamako from now on. Within the Japanese royal family, women who marry those who are not royal must forfeit their royal status. Royal men do not have to do so.

"For me, Kei-san is a priceless person," Mako said. "For us, our marriage was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts."

"I love Mako," Kei said in his remarks. "I only live once and I want to spend it with someone I love... I hope to have a warm family with Mako-san, and I will continue to do everything to support her."

The couple, who first announced their engagement in 2017, had originally intended to marry the following year, but needed to delay their nuptials due to a financial dispute with Kei's mother. Unlike other Japanese royal weddings in the past, theirs did not have a big ceremony and appears to have been a civil marriage that they registered at a government office.

In addition to giving up her royal title and status, Mako will also relinquish a payment for leaving Japan's royal family. Although she was entitled to the payout worth the equivalent of approximately $1.5 million, she has opted not to take it.

The couple will move to New York, where Kei has been studying law since 2018, and are asking for privacy and respect after dealing with media pressure and and misinformation online. While Mako apologize for the "troubles" her relationship with Kei had caused, she said she was looking forward to building a new life with Kei.

"I sincerely hope that our society will be a place where more people can live and protect their hearts with the help of warmth and support from others," she said.

Mako, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko, met Kei at the International Christian University in Tokyo during her studies there. She graduated with a degree in Art and Cultural Heritage before completing a masters degree in Art and Museum Gallery Studies at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Mako is not the only Japanese royal to marry outside the royal family. Former Emperor Akihito married Michiko Shoda, Mako's grandmother, in 1959. She came from a well-known Japanese family, and studied literature at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo.