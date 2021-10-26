Here's when we can expect Princess Charlene to return to Monaco By Zach Harper, with files

There's a strong chance we'll see Princess Charlene on the balcony with her family at the Palais Princier in Monaco very soon!

In an interview with France's Point De Vue, Prince Albert revealed his wife will return from South Africa by the time Monaco celebrates its National Day on Nov. 19.

"We will be able to consider her return very soon," the dad of two said. "And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the national holiday. It is not possible for me to give you the exact date, but I promise you will know when the time comes."

The 43-year-old has been in South Africa since May, when she fell ill there with an ear, nose and throat infection that left her with complications requiring surgery.

"I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she recently said during a podcast, just before having her second operation earlier this month. "I was unwell at the time, unknowingly, and I had an infection which was addressed immediately.

"Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa. I've had my one procedure – it was very successful and I'm feeling much stronger.

"I have one more procedure and then I cannot wait to get home to my children, who I miss terribly, and I think if there is any mum out there who has been separated rom her children for months, [she] will feel the same way that I feel."

Albert and the couple's children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, travelled to South Africa to visit her over the summer, and she took to Instagram to share photos of their lovely reunion.

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," Charlene captioned the post that featured photos taken by Christian Sperka, adding a red heart emoji.

The first photo featured them all smiling brightly at the camera, overjoyed to be together again. The second snap was of the royal twins in a tree. Gabriella wore a pretty purple dress with multicoloured floral embroidery and debuted a cool bob haircut with pointed bags.

Charlene explained in the post the hairstyle actually wasn't intentional – despite many royals fans thinking the little girl was inspired by her mom's undercut.

"Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!" Charlene revealed. "Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it."

The next image captured Jacques with his arm around his mother as she sat in the grass. Both coordinated in green camo jackets.

The fourth photo depicted Jacques and Gabriella having more fun in the tree. The final shot was of all four Monaco royals striking a pose in the gorgeous natural background.

The former model later uploaded two heartwarming photographs with her husband. The images appear to be taken from a balcony with the gorgeous terrain seen in the background. In the first snap, the married couple hug and in the second one they look at the camera with their arms around each other. The cute photos were taken again by Christian.

We bet Charlene and Albert and the twins can't wait to see each other again!