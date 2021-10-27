Duchess Meghan appears in new video to read her children's book, 'The Bench' By Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan narrates her children's book, The Bench, in an audiobook version of the best seller that came out earlier this year – and now fans and little ones everywhere can watch her read it on video, too!

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a new clip for Penguin Random House's Brightly Storytime, which was published to the series' YouTube channel on Oct. 27.

"Today, I'm going to read to you my book called The Bench, with illustrator Christian Robinson... I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn't the normal medium he works in, but he did it to make it extra special," she shared.

"I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then it turned into a book so you can enjoy it, too."

Meghan was likely sitting in her garden at her Montecito, Calif. home with Prince Harry, Archie and their four-month-old daughter Lilibet. The duchess wore a pale blue blouse and jeans and accessorized with her Cartier Tank Française watch (previously owned by Princess Diana, a Cartier Love bracelet and a Jennifer Meyer gold bracelet.

"I hope you enjoyed The Bench," Meghan said at the end of the clip for Brightly, which works to help young people and children everywhere spend time with their parents and relatives and discover a love of reading.

"I loved being able to share it with you," Meghan continued. "And now I hope you're able to go and find your own special bench, or chair, or little quite nook. Just a place that means something to you to share with someone you love."

This is the second time Meghan has read her book aloud publicly, having done that on her trip to New York City with Harry last month. She and the Duke of Sussex stepped out to a school in Harlem to read the book to a group of second-graders.

Meghan believes in encouraging children to connect with books from an early age, and when Archie turned one, she appeared with her son in a special video for Save the Children in which she read his favourite book to him. The duchess' son, who is now almost two-and-a-half years old, giggled and clapped along as his doting mom read Duck! Rabbit! in a clip that was nothing short of adorable.

Meghan has donated plenty of copies of The Bench to schools and charities in an effort to promote literacy, too. Back in June, she gave 2,000 copies to schools, community centres, non-profit programs and libraries across the United States.

Harry is set to publish a book of his own – an "honest and moving" memoir that will be published through Penguin Random House, which also put out The Bench, in the fall of 2022. Harry has said he wants to donate the proceeds to charity.