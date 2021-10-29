'Where are the doses?': Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan call for urgent action on COVID-19 vaccines in passionate letter By Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have written world leaders ahead of the G20 Summit in Rome, urging them take action to ensure more people worldwide have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Sussexes teamed up with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyseus in writing the note, in which they say "promises" to vaccinate the world's most vulnerable people "aren't translating into vaccines reaching the people that need them."

"When the leaders of the world's wealthiest nations met at the G7 Summit in June, they collectively announced that 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be sent to low- and low-and-middle-income countries to help vaccinate the world," Harry, Meghan and Tedros wrote. "Pharmaceutical companies have pledged almost the same.

"Yet, as several nations still don't even have enough vaccines for their own health workers, the world is left asking: Where are the doses?"

The three also said of 7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered around the world since the beginning of the year, only 3 per cent of people in low-income countries have had a shot.

"We must do everything in our power to get doses to as many people who want and need them, as fast as possible, in the right order, and to have the greatest possible impact," they added.

Harry and Meghan have been some of the world's most prominent vaccine equity advocates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, they appeared at the Global Citizen Live event to give speeches urging wealthier countries to do more to ensure those in low-income countries can access these vital, lifesaving medicines.

"Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening," Meghan said after the two called the lack of vaccinations in many parts of the world "a human rights crisis."

"My wife and I believe that where you're born should not dictate your ability to survive," Harry said.

Earlier in the month, the couple had met with independent health care experts and asked them what they thought needed to be done to end the pandemic for good. The Duke of Sussex said he and the Duchess were told many countries have the ability to start producing vaccines now.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan also appeared at VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, at which they also argued for vaccine equity. Meghan spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected women, and Harry said vaccine misinformation was a threat to humanity.

"If vaccine distribution moved half as quickly as misinformation, just imagine how many lives could be saved," he said at the time.

The G20 comprises the world's 19 largest economies, along with the European Union. Leaders from those nations and the EU are meeting in Rome this weekend to discuss issues such as the pandemic and climate change. Many of them will then head to the COP26 United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow next week.