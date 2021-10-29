The Queen cancels Festival of Remembrance appearance on doctors' advice to rest By Zach Harper

The Queen will no longer be attending the Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 13 and has been advised to take two more weeks to rest, Buckingham Palace says.

HELLO! UK reports the advice is a precaution, and that Her Majesty is in "good spirits."

"Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," the Palace said in a statement.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13.

"However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."

Last week, the Queen spent a night at King Edward VII Hospital in London after cancelling her trip to Northern Ireland that had been scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21. Her Majesty has not spent time in hospital since 2013, when she was admitted with gastroenteritis.

She went on to cancel her appearance at the UN COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, which had been scheduled for Nov. 1. She has continued to conduct virtual audiences and engagements during this time, meeting with the ambassadors of South Korea and Switzerland earlier this week and presenting The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry to David Constantine on Oct. 28.

Other members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate are still scheduled to attend the climate conference next week.