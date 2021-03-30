Dream Escapes: Why stars like Gwyneth Paltrow love Thailand's Krabi paradise By Chris Daniels

This piece originally appeared in Issue 745 of HELLO! Canada magazine.

With beach-fronted jungles and limestone rock formations, this exquisite spot is one of Thailand's lesser-known paradises. Here's our best tips for making your next trip to this spectacular part of the country, known for its gorgeous natural sights, delicious seafood and maximum relaxation!

Stay

Krabi is whispered by those in the know as Thailand's most unspoiled escape. Resorts here live in harmony with their environments to give guests a serene sense of being one with nature.

Newly opened Banyan Tree Krabi, which overlooks the Andaman Sea, offers 72 pool suites, each with its own private saltwater pool. At Rayavadee, 94 two-storey pavilions and seven luxury villas have been built on the edge of Krabi Marine National Park with nary a tree sacrificed in the process.

Accessible only by a quick boat ride, it's located on a peninsula. The stunning waters and rock formations off nearby Railay Beach add to Rayavadee's allure. It's popular with A-listers: Gwyneth Paltrow has vacationed at the luxurious resort.

Eat

Dine with your feet in the sand at the family-run Tubkaek Seafood on the beach of the same name. The sunsets are spectacular and the seafood, from steamed squid in a lemon-lime sauce to fresh mussels and fish cooked in a flavourful Pad Thai, is succulent.

The Ritz-Carlton's Lae Lay also combines sea views with seafood. Try the grilled lock lobster with mango or grilled prawns flavoured in a rick yellow curry, while stretched out on its lantern-lit terrace.

Explore

Off the Krabi coast, there is plenty of opportunity for island-hopping among 130 islands, including the Phi Phi islands; their crystal-clear turquoise waters and coral reefs make for terrific snorkelling.

Or you can trek through the jungle fauna to Saline Hot Spring Khlong Thom. Named the Emerald Pool for its incredible hue, the naturally mineralized water offers a refreshing cool-off.

Indulge

Even if you're not overnighting at Rainforest spa, its signature treatment consists of a "journey through vitality pools, a steam room, sauna, ice foundation and rejuvenating water jets." Or try Boossabakorn day spa in the capital district of Mueang Krabi, where a white mud wrap and Andaman massage will soothe the soul.

Trip Tips

Canadians can apply or a tourist visa for up to a 60-day stay in Thailand.

From Bangkok, book a flight or overnight bus to Krabi.

November through March offers the clearest skies and warm (yet not steamy!) temperatures.