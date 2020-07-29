P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn enlist The Rock to help them train at his home gym By Zach Harper

P.K. Subban is a world class hockey player who will go down as one of the greatest NHL defencemen of all time when he retires. But even the greatest athletes need some encouragement when it comes to training, and he got it from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

P.K. and his fiancee, Olympic legend Lindsey Vonn, hit the gym with Dwayne. The two were pictured in a video shot by Lindsey at one of The Rock's home gyms in Virginia.

The clip was shot just ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which kick off Aug. 1. The New Jersey Devils, for which P.K. plays, didn't make the Playoffs this year, but it's always good to stay in shape and the 31-year-old needs to be in top form, whether he's playing or not!

In the video, P.K. can be seen doing some lifts while Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" appropriately plays in the background. The Rock can be seen encouraging him to keep going with his reps, leaning in and whispering, "Where the work is," as he helps him with his form. "You've got one more!"

"Today, I became a man," P.K. joked in a caption for the video when he posted it on Twitter.

Lindsey made a joke of her own in a separate post.

"P.K., where are you?" she said in a different video. "I can't see. D.J.'s guns are too big."

She's right, too! The Rock's arms are taking up almost all of the shot!

We're happy to see The Rock reconnecting with his Canadian roots! Dwayne's dad, former pro wrestler Randy Johnson, was born in Nova Scotia and Dwayne briefly played in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders before he moved into wrestling with the WWE. Here's hoping we continue to see these three working out together! Can they please do some kind of show? We'd be the first to subscribe.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?