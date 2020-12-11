Snoop Dogg opens up about his new partnership with SodaStream and his friendship with Martha Stewart By Shinan Govani

This piece originally appeared in Issue 745 of HELLO! Canada magazine.



He might be a world-famous rapper, but Snoop Dogg doesn’t need a whole lot to be happy. In fact, "it's the small things that are the most meaningful," he says, echoing his new holiday commercial.

In the ad for SodaStream, Snoop, 49, considers all the ways that thinking "small" can bring him joy, whether it's foregoing his big Christmas party in favour of a simple family dinner or eliminating thousands of single-use plastic bottles by refilling a canister of sparkling water.

Here, the affable musician tells HELLO! Canada how important it is for him to spend the holidays with loved ones as a father of four and grandfather of three. Plus, he opens up about his unique friendship with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart!

HELLO! Canada: Tell us what made you want to partner up with SodaStream.

Snoop Dogg: It's all about the small things, baby! I’m a fan of the brand, and we have been talking about collaborating for a while. This felt like the right time. I'm making a lot of drinks these days and dig what they stand for [particularly, the stance the company has taken against disposable plastic bottles].

Your new SodaStream commercial is centred around Christmas. What's your favourite way to spend the holidays?

The holidays have always been about getting the family together ... especially during those years I was hitting the road for tours. It's really important to have my loved ones close, and we always plan a big dinner with all the holiday essentials.

This time of year is all about celebrating the ones you love. Tell us about your famous friendship with Martha Stewart.

Martha is my partner in crime! She's the perfect balance for me. She likes to show me how to do that high-end stuff and I keep her feet on the street.

You've had quite the successful career. Who would you say has given you the most meaningful advice over the years?

The late James Brown [also known as the "Godfather of Soul"] once told me to never cut my hair, because my hair is my strength. I took his advice.

Who is your favourite artist to collaborate with?

Miley Cyrus, that’s my girl! She's talented and focused. I'm cool with the whole Cyrus crew.

It's been a pretty crazy year, but what is something that helps keep you calm amidst the chaos?

I need to get my paints out again. I've been working on a lot of music over the past few months, but painting is a nice escape for me. It's very meditative.



In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?