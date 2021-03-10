Annie Murphy to join second season of Netflix comedy 'Russian Doll' By Zach Harper

Netflix's hilarious Russian Doll series is set to get a dose of Canadian humour, since Annie Murphy, the Emmy Award-winning star of Schitt's Creek, will join the cast for its second season.

The show, which was created by and stars former Orange is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne, follows her character Nadia, who continually finds herself in an existential dilemma that results in her death at the end of the evening of her 36th birthday. Nadia becomes stuck in a Groundhog Day-esque time loop where every day, she wakes up in the same washroom and no matter what variation of choices she makes, the end result is her demise.

It's not known what role Annie will play, but given her track record of bringing very funny, quirky characters to life, we know she'll be incredible to watch and make us belly-laugh. Production on the next season started last week, according to Vulture.

Russian Doll was originally just going to be a few episodes, but its reception among viewers was so positive that it will be expanded into a second season with eight new episodes. Natasha described the second set as the "same show, just weirder" in 2019.

We can't wait to watch – which we bet we'll do over and over and over and over and over again...