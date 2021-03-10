Simu Liu sends a special message to fans after the sad news that 'Kim's Convenience' is ending By Heather Cichowski

Fans are devastated to learn that Kim's Convenience will not be returning for a new season, and star Simu Liu is as heartbroken as the rest of us. The actor, who played Jung Kim on the show, shared his emotions in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Producers of the hit CBC comedy announced on March 8 that the show's fifth season, which is currently airing on CBC Gem, will be its last because co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White are moving on to other projects. Without them, the cast and crew "have come to the difficult conclusion that [they] cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special."

The comedy, which followed the lives of the Korean-Canadian Kim family as they run a store in Toronto's Moss Park neighbourhood, has been must-watch viewing for so many and been a very bright spot on television.

Many were already anticipating a sixth season, including Simu, who said he was "fully expecting to come back" and "was probably more excited than [he'd] ever been" to continue filming the show.

Like many fans, he expressed his sadness about not being able to see a full reconciliation between Jung and Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee).

But the 31-year-old also discussed his "pride" for the things he felt Kim's Convenience achieved, including being the number one family sitcom in Canada since its premiere in 2016, and going on to reach a global audience.

"If Kim's Convenience can stand for anything, let it be that amazing things can happen when you open the gates and allow more diverse and authentic stories to be told," the actor/writer said. "I hope that we can all embody the legacy and spirit of this show, and fight to uplift BIPOC creatives and storytellers whenever and wherever we can."

"It has been an unbelievable privilege to entertain you for the past five seasons," he added. "Reading all of your positive messages and hearing how much this show has affected you has honestly been the highlight of this whole journey.

"Thank you for letting us into your lives. This isn’t goodbye... this is only 'OK, see you!'”

On March 8, he shared a GIF on Twitter to help fans imagine what the reunion between Jung and Appa could have been like and encouraged fans to take inspiration from it.

For those of you who feel deprived of a Jung/Appa reconciliation; imagine what that moment would have looked like... and promise me that you will live life that way. With forgiveness and empathy and above all else, love.



We never got our happy ending. It’s not too late for you. pic.twitter.com/082HZFuytC — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 9, 2021



MORE: Simu Liu surprises a widowed dad and his kids with a PlayStation 5 for Christmas

"For those of you who feel deprived of a Jung/Appa reconciliation; imagine what that moment would have looked like... and promise me that you will live life that way. With forgiveness and empathy and above all else, love," he urged. "We never got our happy ending. It’s not too late for you."

Andrew Phung, who played Kimchee, told CBC Radio the cancellation was bittersweet.

"I'm filled with a lot of love," he said in regards to the news of Kim's Convenience ending. "You know, obviously there's disappointment and it's a very bittersweet feeling. But we've been hit with so much love. And seeing how much this show means to people has been really nice."

Some fans are already trying to save Kim's Convenience and urging streaming giants to pick it up for additional seasons, which has happened with some once-cancelled shows. An online petition has also been started.