Hello! Canada readers' top three favourite Canadian celebrity dads revealed

This piece was adapted from Issue 772 of HELLO! Canada, which is available at newsstands across the country and on tablets and iPhones now!

The results are in! Just in time for Father's Day, HELLO! Canada readers voted for their favourite dads and told us exactly why they rule.

It's no surprise that here in the Great White North we gravitate toward those likely to tell the best dad jokes. Ryan Reynolds came in top of the leaderboard, with Eugene Levy and Michael J. Fox clinching the number two and three spots, respectively.

"He's caring, compassionate, kind and generous," says one reader about father of three Ryan. While 44-year-old Deadpool star Ryan takes his cherished role as dad to daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, Ryan knows laughter is the best way to make it through the early years of parenting.

Even with three kids under seven years of age, he wouldn't change a thing.

"I don't mind getting up five times a night... I have this stupid grin on my face all the time."

Eugene and his wife of 44 years, Deborah Divine, always knew they wanted to raise kids Dan and Sarah in Toronto rather than Los Angeles.

"There's something about raising kids in a show-dizzy kind of environment that's a little scary," the Schitt's Creek star has said. "Toronto is just a very normal town. Of course, the irony is they both went into acting."

Eugene is quick to point out a word of wisdom for other dads: "Don't think you're better than your kid. Your kids usually have ideas that are better than yours. There were more times that Daniel had us laughing than I ever had anybody laughing."

Readers love the bond Eugene shares with Dan and Sarah.

"You can see the bond and love between him and his children," says one of Eugene, who likes his offspring so much, he worked with both of them in Schitt's Creek!

Edmonton native Michael dropped out of high school to pursue acting, Michael absolutely forbade his children – Sam, 32, twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah, 26, and Esmé, 19 – to do so.

And Michael – who just turned 60 and has raised his three children with wife Tracy Pollan, 61, while living with Parkinson's – is, quite simply, an inspiration. As a reader notes, "He lives by example to his children and the rest of the world."

"Tracy and I have a theory about our kids," the Spin City actor writes in his 2020 memoir, No Time Like the Future. "They are time machines. The energy of their very lives tumbles us forward in time... I wish away my time while I wait for my children to come and visit."

To see the full top 10 of your favourite Canadian dads and read more of what you love so much about them, pick up Issue 772 of HELLO! Canada, on newsstands across Canada and available on tablets and iPhones right now!